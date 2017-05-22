Armed police called to Leeds house 'siege'

A man has been arrested after police received reports of two women being threatened during a stand-off in a house.

Police firearms officers, paramedics and fire crews all attended the property on Thorpe View in Middleton just before 5pm on Sunday night.

The incident lasted around five hours and surrounding roads were closed to the public.

Police said that a man was inside the property along with two women.

A 20-year-old man was later arrested and the women were safely escorted from the property. Nobody was seriously hurt.