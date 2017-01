Police chased a car in Leeds city centre after it failed to stop for officers.

The pursuit ended after the driver of the car abandoned it on Duke Street and armed police were spotted on the road at around 4.40pm.

The man who fled the car was found and arrested by officers.

Police said the chase came after a theft from a car in Morley at 2.30pm today.

A car later failed to stop in relation to the incident for officers, which led to the pursuit.