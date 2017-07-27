Argos recalls Mamas and Papas and Fisher Price baby car seats

Argos has recalled three baby car seats because they fail to meet fire safety regulations.
Two Mamas and Papas infant carriers and one by Fisher Price have been recalled after the seat cover was found not to meet Furniture & Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations.
The affected products are:
Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Black) catalogue number 316/9539
Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Grey) catalogue number 382/0971
Fisher Price Infant Carrier, Group 0+ (0-13kg/new born-approx 12mths), catalogue number 399/9888
Product numbers
Mamas & Papas Infant Carrier, Mercury Group 0+
Catalogue number 316/9539
Model number 4735N60D1
ECE R44.04 approval number 045036
Catalogue number 382/0971
Model number 4735925D1
ECE R44.04 approval number 045036
Fisher Price Infant Carrier - Group 0+
Catalogue number 399/9888
ECE R44.04 approval number 045126
Model number LB-320
To find out if your item is one of the products affected, check the orange or white sticker on the side.
Anyone with one of the recalled seats should return it to their nearest Argos store for a full refund as soon as possible.
