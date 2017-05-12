Arena to shine a light on disease

A Leeds landmark will be lit up to help bring Huntington’s disease out of the shadows.

The First Direct Arena will turn pink and green on Tuesday to raise awareness of the little known genetic brain disorder.

The arena is taking part in an international campaign called #LightItUp4HD which will see

buildings and landmarks across the globe illuminated in the colours of the Huntington’s Disease Association to highlight the condition, which impacts on around 8,000 people and their families in the UK.

The campaign, coordinated by the Huntington’s Disease Association in England and Wales, is part of Huntington’s Disease Awareness Week which begins on Monday.

Cath Stanley, chief executive of the Huntington’s Disease Association, said: “By bringing the disease out of the shadows and into the public conscious we have two aims: to reach out to people who for years have struggled in the shadow of Huntington’s by themselves, and secondly to raise awareness amongst the public of this incredibly cruel disease which can have a devastating impact on people with Huntington’s and their families.

“Through taking part in #LightItUp4HD, First Direct Arena is helping to shine a light on the disease.”

Care homes Champion House in Pudsey, Fairburn Mews in Castleford and Ravensdale Health Care Ltd in Whinmoor are also supporting the campaign.

Huntington’s disease is a degenerative condition described as having motor neurone disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease all at the same time.

The First Direct Arena joins UK landmarks such as The Blackpool Tower and Emirates Spinnaker Tower. Niagara Falls will also be taking part.