Apprentice fair returns to Leeds

more than 120 employers will be heading to Leeds later this year for the biggest apprenticeship recruitment fair in Yorkshire.

The event, which takes place on Monday, March 6 at the city’s First Direct Arena, marks the start of National Apprenticeship Week.

Supported by LeedsBID (Business Improvement District), the fair will offer a range of exciting apprenticeship opportunities in sectors such as financial services, health and care, retail and leisure and travel.

Among the employers set to feature at the event are Jaguar Land Rover, the NHS, Jet2.com and ITV.

Last year’s event attracted over 5,000 people, with the recruitment fair offering the perfect opportunity for young people, parents and carers to find out more about opportunities available.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for employment, skills and opportunity, said: “The apprenticeship fair was a huge success last year, and we want to replicate and build on that success this year.

“We already have a number of the city’s leading employers signed up to the event, all of whom will be offering live apprenticeships on the night, so I would encourage any young person thinking about attending to bring along their CV.

“Due to the success of the event last year, we have added an extra hour onto the event to allow even more young people to take advantage of finding out more about the opportunities that are available to them to further their skills and obtain a job or apprenticeship.”

The event runs from 4pm until 8pm.

There is no requirement to book – simply turn up on the day.