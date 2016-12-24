Appetite for Boxing Day sales is dampened

Consumer appetite for the Boxing Day sales has dampened this year against a backdrop of extended discounting by squeezed retailers, a survey suggests.

A quarter of Britons (23 per cent) will shop in the Boxing Day sales, down from 32 per cent last year, according to Barclaycard.

One in five will shop today, (Christmas Eve) down from 26 per cent last year, and one in seven will shop on Christmas Day, the poll found.

The figures by Sainsbury’s Bank credit cards blame discount events such as Black Friday.