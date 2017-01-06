Appeal to walk for Parkinson’s UK

People across Yorkshire are being urged to step up to boost funds for Parkinson’s UK.

The charity wants to recruit people for Walk for Parkinson’s events at Ilkley (May 21), Ripley Castle (July 2) and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal (September 17).

Leeds-born Sky Sports presenter and Champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK, Dave Clark, who is fighting Parkinson’s, said: “In 2016, my resolution was to complete my own 200-mile coast to coast walk for Parkinson’s UK. It was tough but the feeling when I crossed the finish line was fantastic. This year, our resolution is to make it the biggest series yet for Walk for Parkinson’s.”