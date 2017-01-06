Appeal to trace relatives after death of Leeds man

A CORONER'S officer is appealing for relatives of a Leeds man who died while visiting friends in Bradford to get in touch.

Lionel Garry Tranter, aged 59, of Regents Court, Briggate, Leeds, died while visiting friends in Bradford on December 15.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. It is believed Mr Tranter may have relatives living in Scotland. .

Any relatives or friends of Mr Tranter are asked to contact coroneros Officer Sam Cariss at Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.