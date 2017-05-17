Appeal: Have you seen missing Leeds man?

Officers are trying to trace a man who went missing in Leeds.

Ashley Kilvington, 28, was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday) from his home in Tinshill.

He is believed to have links to the Preston, Blackpool and Manchester areas, but could possibly be in Leeds.

Mr Kilvington is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of stocky build, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the words "stand tall". He also has multiple tattoos on his left hand.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen him, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1195 of May 16.