Appeal for information after teenage girl goes missing in Leeds

Police tonight issued an appeal for information about a teenage girl who has gone missing in Leeds.

Chloe Parrish, 17, was last seen in the Middleton area of the city at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Chloe is described as white, 5ft 2in tall and of slender build with long straight hair.

She is thought to be wearing a grey Adidas sweatshirt and black trousers and carrying a large cream coloured handbag.

Chloe is known to have links to the Middleton, Kippax and north east Leeds areas.

Det Insp Susan MacLachlan urged anyone seeing the missing teenager to call West Yorkshire Police on 101.