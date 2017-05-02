Anthony Joshua is coming to Leeds next month

He's currently sitting at the pinnacle of world sport.

Anthony Joshua is the man of the moment after the British heavyweight boxer defended his IBF world title belt by beating Wladimir Klitschko in London on Saturday night.

And now you can meet the man mountain himself when he makes a public appearance at Elland Road in June.

An Evening with Anthony Joshua takes place at the stadium's Centenary Pavilion on Friday June 2 at 6.30pm.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and the chance to have their photo taken with the London-based sportsman.

A charity auction and comedian are also included in the ticket price, which starts at £106.

VIP ticket packages, priced at £265, include a meet and greet with the boxer.

Tickets are still on sale from www.seetickets.com.