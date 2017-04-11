Anger as litter left strewn at some of Yorkshire’s most picturesque landscapes after hot weather

Some of Yorkshire’s most picturesque landscapes were left strewn with litter following the weekend’s hot spell, sparking major public outrage.

Visitors dumped rubbish on Scarborough’s beaches and litter was also left behind on Ilkley’s famous moor and near the river – all popular tourist destinations for Leeds residents.

Some of the litter left behind on Scarborough's South Bay beach following this weekend's hot spell.

The mess, which can be seen on photographs posted on social media sites, has been branded “lazy” and “disgusting” by readers who aired their views on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page.

Clare Brown said: “Yeadon Tarn bins were overflowing with some rubbish on the grass.”

While Maria Parkins said: “It’s a constant problem everywhere you go. People seem to throw their fast food wrappers and drinks bottles wherever they finish them, without actually carrying them a bit further to the nearest bin or even home. The streets of Leeds are filthy and nothing seems to be getting done about it!”

Rubbish dumped on the Leeds Ring Road.

It comes after the Government announced it was launching a crackdown that could see “litter louts” face fines of up to £150 if they are caught dropping rubbish.

Car owners would also have to pay penalty notices of £75 if rubbish was thrown out of their vehicle by a passenger.

The tough new measures are part of the first national litter strategy aimed at reducing the near £800m annual bill to taxpayers of cleaning up after people who dump litter on the streets.

Currently fines are set by local councils and range from £50 to £80.