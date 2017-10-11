Amazon launches waterproof version of Kindle Oasis e-reader

Amazon has unveiled a waterproof version of its Kindle Oasis e-reader for the first time.

The portable device was first introduced in 2007 and sparked the rise of e-readers and digital books.

Amazon said the new Kindle Oasis, which will start at £230, can withstand immersion in up to two metres of water for up to an hour.

The new device also features a 7in display and fast charging capabilities, meaning it can be charged to 100% from zero in less than two hours, the company says.

Amazon devices boss Dave Limp said: “Ten years ago, we introduced our first Kindle with the mission of delivering any book ever written in 60 seconds or less.

“With a larger 7in, 300ppi display, waterproof design, and Audible built right in, the all-new Kindle Oasis is our most advanced Kindle ever.

“Its thin, light, and waterproof design allows readers to stay engaged in the author’s world in even more places than ever before.”

However, the new Kindle will face competition from physical books, with figures from research group Nielsen released earlier this year reporting a rise in physical sales coinciding with a fall of 4% in demand for e-books in 2016.

The second generation Kindle Oasis also acknowledges consumer love for physical books in its design, which Amazon says has been ergonomically developed to feel like the spine of a book when resting in the hand.

The tech giant also believes it can counter such figures with improved durability and specifications, and said its new Kindle was the “most advanced ever” and would enable users to “read in even more places”.