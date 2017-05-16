Amazing footage of dare-devils climbing to top of Humber Bridge

Dare-devils climbed to the top of the Humber Bridge to make a daring online video.
The group from London drove to the Humber Bridge, breaching security to climb to the top before sunrise.
The four men, known as Night Scape, were shown scaling the bridge's giant cables, without any climbing gear.
Vidoe posted online captures the group getting round barriers, and walking up the cables, hundreds of feet above traffic and with the wind whistling past - before dangling their feet off the very top.
As the security cameras swivel and turn on them they beat a hasty retreat.
The video has had more than 60,000 views already.
London-based vlogger Harry Gallagher, 19, who led the group, has a following of more than 500,000 on YouTube.
As well as scaling canary Wharf the self-styled “rooftopper”, had also been caught breaking into Robin Hood airport, Doncaster, trespassing on the roof of West Ham’s Olympic Stadium, and climbing cranes and buildings across London.