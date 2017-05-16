Search

Amazing footage of dare-devils climbing to top of Humber Bridge

Thrill-seekers scaling the Humber Bridge

Thrill-seekers scaling the Humber Bridge

0
Have your say

Dare-devils climbed to the top of the Humber Bridge to make a daring online video.

The group from London drove to the Humber Bridge, breaching security to climb to the top before sunrise.
The four men, known as Night Scape, were shown scaling the bridge's giant cables, without any climbing gear.
Vidoe posted online captures the group getting round barriers, and walking up the cables, hundreds of feet above traffic and with the wind whistling past - before dangling their feet off the very top.
As the security cameras swivel and turn on them they beat a hasty retreat.
The video has had more than 60,000 views already.
London-based vlogger Harry Gallagher, 19, who led the group, has a following of more than 500,000 on YouTube.
As well as scaling canary Wharf the self-styled “rooftopper”, had also been caught breaking into Robin Hood airport, Doncaster, trespassing on the roof of West Ham’s Olympic Stadium, and climbing cranes and buildings across London.

An analysis of modern slavery has been released by West Yorkshire Police.

West Yorkshire slavery victims ‘targeted with online adverts’

RMT union leader Mick Cash

Yorkshire rail passengers to face fourth strike of the year