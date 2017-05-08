All set for pole-ing day in Leeds?

A temporary polling station in Leeds has caused a stir after passers-by spotted an unusual access issue.

A wooden walkway has been constructed to provide access to the portable structure on Whitehall Road in Farnley ahead of election day on June 8.

However, eagle-eyed voter John Lincoln spotted that an existing crash barrier on the grass verge had not been removed when the building was erected - meaning any visitor would have to step over it to cast their ballot.

It was even likened to a limbo pole by commentators.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “This isn’t quite what we meant by pole-ing when we commissioned a polling station there, but the installation team needed specialist equipment to go back and remove the pole, which they have now done.

“It is very encouraging to see people keen to engage with the democratic process this far ahead of the election day itself and we would encourage as many people as possible to register and exercise their right to vote.”

To register to vote visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline of May 22.