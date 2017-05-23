‘All I could smell was burning, then I started crying’ - Dewsbury man, 20, escaped Manchester attack with girlfriend

The chance to see American singer Ariana Grande perform had been an exciting occasion for her legions of fans, and proved a “fantastic” spectacle for young Yorkshire concert-goer Harry Shillito - until the unthinkable happened.

Mr Shillito, aged 20, of Dewsbury, was at last night’s concert at Manchester Arena with his partner Chloe, also aged 20.

“The concert had just finished and I was making my way out to the concourse area when I heard the loudest explosion; the loudest noise I’ve heard in my life,” he said.

“Everything went blurry, my hearing had gone. Then there was a beeping noise, dust everywhere and the screams, that is what I remember the most.

“As the dust started to settle, we could see people being dragged away. It was like a horror film. We just had to run. We ran about two miles - all I could smell was burning - then I broke down and started crying.”

Unlike too many others, the couple made it safely back to the hotel where they were staying the night, some three miles away from the arena.