All aboard the vegan food trend bus

Leeds will be getting its first all vegan canteen as the Old Red Bus Station re-launches with a new concept later this month.

‘Cantina’ is the brain-child of Billy Collins, the chef behind the pop-up vegan concept, Honest Edibles, which has already proved popular in the city.

Mr Collins’ brand of food has been a staple at the University of Leeds and festivals around the country.

The menu is influenced by European food and culture and there are some twists on English staple classics such as ‘The Mighty Vegan Full English’.

The venue on Vicar Lane will also make full use of its musical place in the city scene with an event called Dub and Grub too.

A spokesperson said: “The buzz around this launch has been huge and we cannot wait to share our culinary delights.”

It opens on April 18.