Aldi is advertising for jobs in Sheffield and the salaries are incredible

Supermarket giant Aldi is advertising for jobs in Sheffield with salaries of up to £37,200.

Aldi are advertising for an Assistant Store Manager to work at their St Mary's Gate supermarket in Sheffield.

The company are offering an incredible starting salary of £30,500 with the potential for this to rise up to £37,200.

Hard workers who can "motivate and develop a diverse team" are encouraged to apply for this "hugely rewarding role" with excellent prospects.

Potential employees are expected to handle goals of maximising sales in the store, ensuring great customer service, minimising costs and optimising productivity.

Aldi is also advertising for apprentices in its St Mary's Gate, Flora St and Archer St stores, with the salary starting out at £5.52 phr and potentially rising to £8.02 phr.

Store assistants are also wanted at the Flora St, Archer Rd and Ecclesfield shops which pays between £8.53 and £10.15 per hour.

