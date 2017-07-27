Alan Bennett to open Ilkley Literature Festival

Have your say

LEEDS-born playwright Alan Bennett is set to open the 2017 Ilkley Literature Festival.

The playwright, screenwriter, actor and author will appear at a special afternoon event at the festival on Friday September 29.

He will be be talking about his most recent collection of diaries and essays, Keeping on Keeping On.

Bennett last appeared at Ilkley LIterature Festival in 2009.

Festival Director Rachel Feldberg said,: "We're thrilled that Alan is opening the festival this year. He is one of Britain’s greatest and best known writers and it is a real honour to be welcoming him back to Ilkley."

The full festival programme will be announced on Thursday August 17 with tickets going on general sale on Tuesday August 29.

For more information, go to ww.ilkleyliteraturefestival.org.uk/