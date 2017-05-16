Aisling ready to fly the flag at an international festival

LEEDS Irish Centre played host to a blooming marvellous occasion as part of the build-up to this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Aisling McArdle, a 26-year-old pharmacist, was chosen to represent Yorkshire at the festival following a selection event at the York Road-based centre.

The long-running festival is held annually in Ireland, with a young woman being chosen each year as its winning Rose.

Organisers say the event – named after a famous ballad – is not a beauty pageant.

Participants are judged on their personality as well as their “suitability” to serve as its ambassador.

This year’s festival is being held in County Kerry from August 16 to 22, with more than 60 ‘Roses’ from Ireland and Irish communities right around the world scheduled to take part.

The winner of the event will be crowned live in a programme on Irish TV.