Adrian Pogmore: The 'rogue' ex-South Yorkshire Police officer who used copper chopper to film nude sunbathers and swingers' patio romp

Here is everything we know about former South Yorkshire Police officer, Adrian Pogmore, who is due to be sentenced next week for using a force helicopter to make videos of naked sunbathers and a couple having sex in their back garden.

Earlier this afternoon, a jury of six men and six women cleared former police pilots Malcolm Reeves, 64, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough and Matthew Loosemore, 45, of Briar Close, Auckley, Doncaster and serving police officers Matthew Lucas, 43, of Coppice Rise, Chapeltown, Sheffield and Lee Walls, 47, of Southlands Way, Aston, Sheffield of all charges relating to the making of the four videos.

Adrian Pogmore will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court for the four offences on Tuesday, August 8

Their colleague, Pogmore, 51, admitted to four counts of misconduct in public office relating to the making of the four videos.

He will be sentenced for the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, and could be facing a prison sentence.

Here is what was revealed about Pogmore, who was working as a police air observer at the time of the offences, during the three-week long trial:

- He made an 11-minute long video of a couple of fellow swingers having sex on the patio of their South Yorkshire garden

The recordings were made using hi-tech equipment in the 4million South Yorkshire Police helicopter

Sheffield Crown Court was told that Pogmore were friends of the married couple's for several years, after they met through the South Yorkshire swinging scene.

He filmed them as they had sex in a variety of different positions in the back garden of their suburban home in South Yorkshire on July 28, 2008.

Towards the beginning of the video, which was shown to jurors in the trial, the female member of the couple can clearly be seen waving to the helicopter.

The couple told police that while they were aware they were being observed by Pogmore in the helicopter, they did not know, or consent, to being filmed.

Despite this, Pogmore provided the couple with a copy of the video.

- He made three more videos using the force helicopter that captured people sunbathing naked on private property

The first video was made on August 23, 2007 and showed a South Yorkshire mum sunbathing naked in the secluded back garden of her property.

Prosecutor Richard Wright QC told jurors how Pogmore used the high-tech equipment on the £4million force helicopter to zoom in on the woman's naked body, and on her genitalia in particular.

The woman's three daughters, two teenagers and an eight-year-old girl, were sunbathing in bikinis alongside her when the footage was taken.

The second video was made a matter of hours before Pogmore recorded the one of his swinger friends on July 28, 2008.

It showed an 81-year-old man and his partner sitting in deckchairs outside a caravan on private property in Doncaster.

The final video was made on July 22, 2012 and focused on a couple who were sunbathing naked in their Rotherham home.

Mr Wright said: "The helicopter was not there on police business and had no legitimate reason to circle the property during which time the camera was used to record and zoom in on the couple and in particular the naked genitalia of the female."

- He was found out when a fellow police officers discovered copies of the footage in a drawer

Mr Wright told the court: "They were all discovered in a drawer used by the defendant Adrian Pogmore in the police station in March 2015.

"As a result, the investigation that led to this prosecution was launched and explains the delay between the recordings being made and this trial."

- He was sacked by South Yorkshire Police for misconduct

A force spokesman confirmed the 51-year-old was sacked in 2015, following the discovery of the videos and the conclusion of an internal investigation into his conduct.

- He has been criticised by Judge Peter Kelson QC for his conduct

During his closing remarks to the jury in the trial yesterday, Judge Kelson said Pogmore's actions amounted to a 'complete and utter violation' of the victims in this case.

- He has been branded a 'rogue' police officer

Defence counsel for the four defendants in this case suggested Pogmore was a rogue police officer and opportunistic voyeur who had worked alone to make the footage.