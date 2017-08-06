Adorable cat needs a new home in Yorkshire after having her EARS removed

This adorable pedigree cat is refusing to be left behind after a harrowing battle with cancer led to her having her EARS CUT OFF.

Stella the playful pussy-cat is being cared for by the Blue Cross animal charity after her previous owners had to give her up.

Aww! The adorable moggy missing its ears. Photo: SWNS

But the feisty feline is fighting back and winning over the volunteers at the Blue Cross Cattery in Grimsby Institute College, East Yorks, despite her glowering looks.

Hannah Coggin, a volunteer at the cattery, explained: "She's 12 years old but still acts like a kitten. She loves people and a good cuddle. She really doesn't act her age at all.

"As a Semi Long Haired Turkish Angora, she's actually a pedigree. She's just so friendly, she'd make someone a lovely pet even if she does look a bit strange.

"She can hear really well surprisingly, especially when her food is being opened from across the room.

"She's came to us after having her ears removed, but they were taken off last year because she had cancer.

"Since then we've kept an eye on her but she hasn't needed any other treatment at all and has been doing really well.

"Her previous owners paid for the operation but bought her in because their circumstances have changed and they can no longer look after her.

"So we really hope she can find herself a happy home to grow old in."