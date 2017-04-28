A wonderful birthday weekend planned for Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire sculpture Park will be celebrating its 40th birthday with a weekend of wonderful things in July.

Visitors to the park, at West Bretton, near Wakefield, will be able to enjoy a range of experiences, from a Carribean carnival with a parade, performances, steel pan music and tasty food to early morning yoga and a barefoot walking tour. People can watch the sunrise in the Skyspace and take part in acroyoga in the chapel or sound bath mediation, also in the skyspace.

The park will host the event from dawn until dusk, giving people a chance to see some of the park’s exhibitions out of hours.

Visitors can take a look at the ‘Occasional Geometries: Rana Begum Curates the Arts Council Collection’ exhibition in the Longside Gallery, the mind-boggling sculptures made from dice, glass, stainless steel and bronze in Tony Cragg: A Rare Category of Objects, and Alice Pattullo’s superstition and folklore-inspired prints in Of House and Home. Other open air installations include Ai Weiwei’s dramatic group of 12 bronze Zodiac Heads and, overlooking the lake, is a new seven-metre-high cast iron head by Jaume Plensa which overlooks the lake.

There will also be an architectural parade with artist Emily Speed, a playful hidden forest for little ones, sonic sound sculptures, a woodland torchwalk and a secret silent disco.

The wonderful weekend will take place from July 14 to 16.

More details will be announced in May at ysp.org.uk/WeekendofWonderfulThings.