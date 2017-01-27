A Tinker of a tipple coming to Leeds bars

On a summer’s day or after a hard day at the work, the best tonic can sometimes be just that - with a splash of gin for good measure.

A new Gintonic is coming to the gin lovers of Leeds with an exclusive launch next month.

After a hugely successful crowd-funding campaign, husband and wife duo Jym and Marie Harris, who are behind the Gin Festival, have come up with Tinker.

It is a Yorkshire made gin but inspired by the Spanish approach to drinks, drinking and socialising.

To get the project off the ground and behind the bar they launched a crowd-funding appeal hoping to raise £15,000.

In under a month they had exceeded that and raised just short of £18,000 having being backed by 339 people.

In return investors received sample bottles, full size bottles, gift or group tasting parties depending on the amount of money pledged.

To say thankyou to the backers, there will be an invite only launch party on Wednesday February 8 from 7.30pm at the White Cloth Gallery.

But with gin-uine plans to develop the brand look out for a Tinker tipple in city bars soon.