A tasty new venture for popular Leeds bar

The team behind one of Leeds’s favourite bars is all set for a new culinary adventure.

Ham & Friends is a collaborative new project from Friends of Ham, which will sell some of the offerings that feature on the bar’s daily menus. The team has partnered with Yorkshire Wine and Chapel Allerton-based George and Joseph Cheesemongers for the new project, which will include a food hall, wine shop, deli and restaurant spread across two floors in the Grand Arcade.

Owners Claire and Anthony Kitching had hoped it would be open last year but had to postpone it. A full launch and kitchen opening is due to be held later this month.