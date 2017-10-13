A sweet treat for chocolate week

A seven-Course chocolate fest that will satisfy the sweet tooth of even the most hardened chocoholics.

Crafthouse restaurant in the Trinity has taken celebrating National Chocolate Week to the next level and there is still time to taste test if for yourself.

Executive chef Lee Murdoch has come up with a special chocolate infused menu which is still available until Sunday.

City Buzz was intrigued as to how you might work beetroot, scallops and duck to name but three courses with high intensity chocolate but can confirm you can.

Each course works in its own right without the chocolate but the blending of salty meat with the bitter, dark intense chocolate, and delicate sweeter infusions with tangy flavours make the concept work.

The scallop and duck courses were sublime anyway and the quality of those ingredients really stood out thanks to the pallet cleansing sorbet with house made white aero.

To finish was a stunning combination of coffee and chocolate textures from whipped creme to ganache layered on dark sponge.

Washed down with a Chandon Brut it made for a wonderful midweek treat.