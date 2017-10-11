A recipe for success! Leeds catering business gets tasty new website

Leeds-based ecommerce agency Onstate has served up a new website for healthy catering and meal delivery service Lean Lunch.

Onstate used WordPress and WooCommerce to create and build a site that allows staff at businesses in Leeds city centre to order tasty, nutritionally-balanced meals and have them delivered direct to their desks by bike.

Sat Mann, who set up Lean Lunch with wife Charlotte, said: “The Onstate team got fully behind the concept from an early stage and have really helped to bring it to life.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for businesses with a health and well-being policy to provide their employees with online access to well-balanced, nutritious food on a daily basis.

“Many of them recognise the benefits of this without having access to a practical or modern solution but thanks to Onstate we now have a robust online engine that works in tandem with our talented cheffing and delivery teams.”

Onstate creative director Richard Day said Lean Lunch was the “perfect example of an entrepreneur using online to reinvent a straightforward business concept”.

