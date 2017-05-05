A new venture in an old haunt

Looking for somewhere different to try this weekend?

Check out the former shipment warehouse, later turned granary now turned pub, The Water Lane Boathouse.

It opened this week to the public after its transformation from what was The Pour House.

The venture comes from the team behind Belgrave and Headrow House, Ash Kollakowski, Simon Stevens and chef Ben Davy.

Ash Kollakowski said: “I fell in love with the boathouse building when I first came to Leeds in the late eighties, it’s an absolute dream to be able to do something with this historic spot, I really hope people like what we have done, we’ve managed to expose every piece of original brickwork and it looks great.”

Overlooking the canal, the new venue, dating back to the 1800s, will feature a custom-made pizza oven shipped in from Italy and fired up by Small Victories Sourdough Pizza and Bakery who will also be serving up sandwiches and salads to eat in or to take out at lunch time.

On the ground floor, the bar will be stocked with everything from craft beer to old favourites, as well as a selection of natural wines and gin.