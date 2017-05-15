A jurassic perk as dinos return to Leeds City Museum

For more than 140 million years, fearsome marine reptiles like Ichthyosaurus ruled the world’s oceans.

Now the incredibly well-preserved remains of the speedy, dolphin-like predators will be making a splash as dinosaurs return to Leeds City Museum this May half term.

Last year’s debut event saw more than 11,000 people visit the museum to see a selection of artefacts, fossils and bones.

Going on display for the very first time from May 29 until June 4 this year, during a week-long dinosaur extravaganza, will be a three dimensional preserved ichthyosaur skull alongside a near complete juvenile specimen. Also on display in the museum’s Brodrick Hall will be the reconstructed remains of a fossilised Hypselospinus, an eight-metre herbivore which roamed the UK more than 137 million years ago.