A grand idea by Leeds author

Horsforth man Marcellus Springer has raised £1,000 for the children’s charity Barnardo’s by writing two children’s books.

There is a Mouse and There is a Spider were written for and dedicated to Marc’s four grandchildren after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Although Marc’s illness means his movement is very restricted, he is able to write by moving his eye, focusing on a dot on his glasses which allows him to operate a keyboard. The computer can also talk on his behalf.

Marc said “I always loved reading to my grandchildren when they were small, so I wrote the books to leave something for them to remember me by.

“My very first poem in ‘There is a spider’ is about a spider who lives in a van was inspired by exactly that!

“I had a van as I used to renovate properties and one day when I got into it I saw a spider and there and then I wrote the first poem which led to the book.”

Anne Springer says “Marc has always written poems and our intention was only to produce a few books for family and friends, but it has snowballed. We’re delighted to have raised so much for Barnardo’s.

“Marc particularly wanted to help a children’s charity like Barnardo’s as he has always loved children.”

Copies of the books at a cost of £5 are available through Barnardo’s Leeds Support Office, Rockford House, Low Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5QW, telephone 0113 393 3200, or by emailing amanda.warrent@barnardos.org.uk.