A flavour for Leeds food fans

Food fans in Leeds are being left with a mouth-watering menu of events to pick from at the forth-coming Leeds Indie Food Festival.

There is just one month to go until the event and a special preview and launch is being held tonight at The Belgrave to give people a flavour of what they can expect.

For just over a fortnight, between May 11 and 28, there will be almost 100 events taking place at various locations around the city which cover eating, drinking and having a go yourself with a programme of activities and workshops.

Focussing on the city’s thriving independent food and drink operators, it is the third year that the event has run and last year more than 20,000 had a taste of what was on offer.

Mat Dix, festival director, said: “We’re really proud of what the festival has become, and we’ve loved getting to know Leeds’ thriving community of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and venues.

“Every moment at Leeds Indie Food has a passionate independent business at its heart and you will find a programme of original and exciting stuff to sink your teeth into.”

Some of them include the return of the original street food feast at The Belgrave with a bumper line-up of traders, hop on the Magical Mystery tour which takes you on a pub crawl around the city, enjoy an evening of Yorkshire food and wine dinner at Sunnybank Mill in Farsley or pair beers and donuts at North bar.

If you are looking for a hands on approach, be introduced to chocolate making with Tyto Leodis, a Leeds based firm making bespoke confectionary.