A familiar face at the Woolpack

Kelvin Fletcher made a welcome return to Emmerdale for a guest appearance at the show’s Studio Experience tourist attraction in Leeds.

Talking about the familiar stomping ground to guests, which was home to Emmerdale production for many years, Kelvin - who played Andy Sugden for two decades - said: “We filmed on this very studio floor for years, oh if walls could talk!

“Andy has ordered pint after pint in the Woolpack. It feels just like home.”

‘An Evening With Kelvin Fletcher’ was the first of a series of special events planned by the Emmerdale Studio Experience, based in Burley Road, for 2017.

See www.emmerdalestudioexperience.co.uk for more details.