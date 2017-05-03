A fair with a difference rolls into Leeds

The Unfair, an alternative form of entertainment with a serious message to help others, is rolling into town.

Part of a piece of work called the Grief Series, it features enjoyable installations, bespoke created games and artworks based around the seven stages of grief allowing people to let off steam with ‘angry Jenga’, ‘passive- aggressive note writing’ and ‘boxing karaoke’.

The Unfair has been created by Leeds based artist and performance maker, Ellie Harrison, in collaboration with artists Adam Young, a performer from Leeds, and professional performance designer Bethany Wells to help people work through issues surrounding anger and loss.

In light of recent world events from terrorism to disaster, it is also hoped that the sessions, happening over three days next week, can help anyone have a more positive approach to life.

Ms Harrison said: “I always set out to make projects that give people the space they need to react to loss and I’ve found that by creating work where people are listened to and engaged with through humour, I am able to diffuse the often upsetting, or angry, emotions that surround loss.

“Adam, Bethany and I have designed a space where participants are encouraged to turn any anger they feel from a destructive force into an empowering one, and as the last year has offered many reasons for each and every one of us to feel exasperated, I hope that audiences enjoy all that the performances have to offer and leave The Unfair enlightened and unburdened.”

Opening in Leeds during the nationwide initiative, Dying Matters Awareness Week, The Unfair, helped in development by Leeds Metropolitan University, takes place in the surroundings of Kirkstall Abbey on Tuesday May 9 to Thursday May 11.