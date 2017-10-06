A double measure of Leeds Oktoberfest

Leeds beer lovers are getting not one but two weekends to embrace their Bavarian spirit and steins with two weekends in the city dedicated to that great German tradition of Oktoberfest.

This year’s Oktoberfest Leeds will be on from today to Sunday and again from October 13 to 15 promising a double weekender of bier, food and entertainment for up to 12,000 bier fans over both weekends.

The South Bank Depot, a new large scale indoor and outdoor space at the heart of the South Bank regeneration, has been revealed as the venue.

Oktoberfest is one of Germany’s largest traditional festivals and this year’s Leeds version has acquired an exclusive collaboration with HofBräu, one of the last traditional Munich breweries still under Bavarian ownership and founded in 1589.

Across eight day and evening drinking sessions there will be 10,000 gallons of HofBräu beer, 25km of award-winning Bratwurst and 10,000 pretzels.

Matt Long, Festival promoter said: “We can’t wait to bring back Oktoberfest Leeds, this time over the first two weekends in October.

“The new site is perfect for our large-scale bier event. We have loads of surprises up our sleeves in regard to entertainment from the in-house Oompah band, to authentic Bavarian food and Wooden Barrell tapping ceremonies.

“We are excited and privileged about having a UK exclusive with HofBräu. They are an amazing traditional Bavarian brewery from Munich, so having them pouring is going to be special.”

The first session is primed for after-work drinks, starting at 4pm and runing until 11pm. Tickets £10.

The party continues on Saturday 12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm and the Sunday day session is 2pm-8pm.