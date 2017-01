A new super-powered museum display in Leeds will give visitors the chance to explore the colourful world of costumed crimefighters.

Abbey House Museum’s Comics Unmasked display starts on Saturday and features exciting objects on loan from the public including Marvel and DC comics and graphic novels and figurines of famous characters Iron Man, The Hulk, The X-Men and Batman.

It has been put together by the museum’s Vintage Youth Club, a group of young people aged 13 to 21 and runs until July 16.