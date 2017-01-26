A daily dose of Leeds City Buzz

Your Friday fix of where to go, what’s happening and what to do just got better.

As of Monday, City Buzz is expanding with a daily slot in your Yorkshire Evening Post.

Each day will look at a different issue and to start off the working week, Monday’s City Working column will be featuring words of wisdom from recruitment expert Craig Burton, managing director of The Works.

He has been running his recruitment business, which is on Canal Wharf, for 25 years and will be telling City Buzz why Leeds is leading the way as unemployment figures show a turn for the better.

On Tuesday we will be telling you about the plans for a new lifestyle, health and leisure development between Holbeck and Wortley.

In Wednesday’s City Shopping instalment we will look at one of the latest ideas for the upcoming Wellington Place area that is seeing an influx of new takers.

By Thursday, City Buzz knows you will be thinking about the weekend and ways to get out and about so as we do best, we will bring you the latest bar and restaurant offerings.

And for Friday, it will be business as usual with the double page special feature.