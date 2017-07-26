A cracker of a cricket 60th birthday party

a star-studded cricket match is going to be held in Leeds to mark Test Match Special’s 60th birthday.

It will feature ex-England players Michael Vaughan and Phil ‘Tuffers’ Tufnell as well as a host of star players from the world of television and stage such as Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and comedian Dom Joly.

Cricket fans can apply for tickets to watch the birthday match at Sports Park Weetwood, part of the University of Leeds, where two teams made up of TMS commentators past and present, former England cricket stars and cricket-loving celebrities go head to head in a Twenty20 match.

Controller of BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live Sports Extra Jonathan Wall says: “Can the opinionated voices behind the mic handle the pressure at the crease? It promises to be a lot of fun as we say happy birthday to the much loved radio institution that is Test Match Special.”

The match will be on Thursday August 24. Tickets from www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/test_match_special_24aug17