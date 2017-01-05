A bit more buzz about the city

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s weekly City Buzz pages are going daily.

At the end of the month we will be launching City Buzz on a daily platform with a different theme for each day.

It will enable us to keep you up to speed with all the happenings in the city which are also changing on a daily basis and bring them to you sooner and in more depth.

In addition to the Friday double page article we will be publishing a daily City Buzz column.

We hope to be looking at City Living and the new accommodation being built for the young professional and city workers flocking to Leeds for work.

We will be bringing the news and views from the retail and business world and look at trends, challenges and how Leeds is performing against other cities.

In addition we want to hear what you think about Leeds.

What do you like, where do you go, what are your favourite places to eat, drink, socialise and spend spare time?

And what improvements and developments would you like to see?

We will also be asking some of Leeds’ famous exports the same questions.