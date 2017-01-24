£67m boost ‘is proof that the North matters at Whitehall’

a £67.5million Goverment cash boost will strengthen flood defences and boost jobs and growth.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Andrew Percy was in Leeds yesterday to announce the money as part of a new £160m pot for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The announcement came on the day the Government published its vision for a modern Industrial Strategy, in which it pledges to close the productivity and wealth gap between different regions.

Mr Percy said the brand new investment was “further proof that we will back the people of the North with the resources they need to reach their full potential”.

In the Leeds City Region, the cash will be spent on reinforcing flood resilience work across Leeds and West Yorkshire.

It will also help pay for a primary sub-station in the Leeds Aire Valley Enterprise Zone to power current and future businesses.

Leader of Leeds City Council, councillor Judith Blake, said: “This further investment in the region is welcomed, especially in further flood prevention measures. We will continue to work with Government on the development of plans for the further comprehensive flood alleviation measures that the city and region need.”