47,000 jobs hope for Leeds

UP TO 47,000 high quality jobs could be created in Leeds by 2030, experts predict.

A study into Leeds’s economic potential showed that the city could witness a boom of new ‘knowledge intensive’ and service-based jobs in the city centre between 2015 and 2030, far outstripping the pace of progress seen between 2000 and 2015.

However, to achieve this the city would need vast amounts of investment in transport, education and skills, housing and office space.

The study comes from Cambridge Economic Associates and Cambridge Econometrics and was commissioned by CEG, the developer behind Kirkstall Forge and the South Bank.

Jon Kenny, development director at CEG, said that to realise the ambition, Leeds may wish to consider being the first city in the world to invest in a digitally-based transport infrastructure based around driverless technology.

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “This report is really helping us get our message out there about how extraordinary Leeds is and how up there we are in terms of innovation.”