£2m tech hub is Platform for digital success in Leeds

A new tech hub is set to give an added boost to the already thriving digital sector in Leeds.

Leeds City Council today announced that property developer Bruntwood has been handed £2m from a fund launched to support local digital and tech projects.

Bruntwood will use the money to create the tech hub at Platform, its redevelopment of City House above Leeds train station.

The hub will provide digital businesses with access to 410 desks in co-working, small office, meeting area and event space environments.

East Street Arts, GameMakers and Leeds Open Data Institute were the other successful bidders in the council scheme’s first funding round.

Coun James Lewis, the local authority’s executive member for resources and strategy, said: “It was no surprise that the bids we received for funding from our Tech Hub fund to help support a variety of innovative new projects in the city were of such a high standard given the exceptional quality of our ever growing digital sector.

“In allocating nearly £2.7m in total from our fund, this will be used to support the launch of these projects and many different aspects of the digital sector by providing more facilities and the right environment for new and existing businesses to build and prosper.”

The council was handed the money for the fund by the Government last year.

Meanwhile, this year’s Leeds Digital Festival starts tomorrow and runs until next Saturday, April 29.