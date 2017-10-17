24-hour Leeds drug line trio locked up for 16 years

THREE men involved in a 24-hour dial a dealer drug line in Chapeltown and Harehills have been jailed for more than 16 years.

Leeds Crown Court heard undercover police officers regularly called the ‘Jordan Line’ to arrange heroin and crack cocaine deals over a period of five months from last November.

Prosecutor, David Mackay said 21-year-old Rahim Harvey-Gatewood, of Spencer Place, Chapeltown, was the “prime mover” in the conspiracy, which police estimate was responsible for heroin and crack cocaine deals worth more than £83,000.

Mr Mackay said Harvey-Gatewood did some drug dealing and ran the ‘Jordan Line’ mobile phone and told others where and when to sell drugs.

The court heard Harvey-Gatewood went on a week’s holiday to Cape Verde with his partner in February this year and passed the running of the “Jordan Line’ over to 37-year-old Levon Halliday, of no fixed abode.

Mr Mackay said 21-year-old Dane Bahar, of Scott Hall Place, Chapel Allerton, acted as a runner and was directed where and when to sell drugs.

Gatewood admitted four charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Bahar and Halliday each admitted two charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Judge Robin Mairs jailed Harvey-Gatewood for seven-years-and-three months. Halliday was jailed for five-and-a-half-years and Bahar was jailed for four-years-and-two-months.

Richard Canning, for Harvey-Gatewood, said he was paid a wage by people higher up the chain. Kara Frith for Halliday said he was paid £250 for his week-long involvement.

Adrian Pollard for Bahar, said: “He was involved during November. He confirmed he was acting as a runner.”

Judge Mairs said: “This was street dealing of Class A drugs on a major commercial scale.”