20mph zones for more than 30 roads in west Leeds village

PROPOSALS for new 20mph speed limits and traffic calming measures in the West End Lane area of Horsforth have been approved by Leeds City Council.

A report to Leeds City Council reveals local councillors have supported the £20,000 scheme and states that members of the public will be consulted on the proposals.

More than 30 roads are included in the plans including West End Lane, West End Drive, Park Drive, Hall Park Garth and Church Grove.

Traffic calming features are planned on West End Lane and West End Rise.

The report to the council’s chief officer of highways and transportation concludes: “The provision of this 20mph scheme will contribute to the council’s ambition by improving the safety and quality of life of Leeds residents by enabling safe pedestrian and cycling journeys in local communities.”

The report adds: “It will also provide a safer environment around the school and residential areas thus encouraging more sustainable travel behaviours for all users.”