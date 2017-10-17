2018 Dalby Forest date for Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott have announced dates as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

The pair, whose latest album Crooked Calypso charted at number 2, will take to the stage at Dalby Forest on Saturday June 23, 2018.

Paul Heaton, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 10 million album sales under his belt, first came to public attention in the early 80s as front man of Hull-based indie poppers The Housemartins best known for their third single ‘Happy Hour’ and their No 1 acapella Isley Bros cover ‘Caravan of Love’.

In 1988 Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released ten hugely successful albums. Jacqui Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from 1994 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including ‘Rotterdam’, ‘Perfect 10’, ‘Don’t Marry Her’ and ‘Dream A Little Dream’.

The Forest Live gigs will see them play material from their albums as a duo and songs from The Beautiful South and the Housemartins.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

Held every year in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s seventeen-year history. With everything required for a great night out, including good food and drink, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Income generated from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 20, from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music