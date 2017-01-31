2017 Red Nose Day star line-up is announced

The countdown has begun to turn on the laughter and fundraise for those less fortunate on this year’s Red Nose Day.

People in Leeds will be joined by millions across the country donning the famous plastic noses for the annual appeal in March.

And organisers have now announced a bumper line-up of comedians, entertainers and celebrities who will take to the stage in aid of charity.

After the generosity of Yorkshire folk, more than £2.1m was raised from people in the region to help transform lives across the UK and in poverty-stricken areas in Africa.

This year’s Red Nose Day BBC TV broadcast will feature comedians Joe Lycett and Lenny Henry and singer Ed Sheeran.

They will be among a series of acts to take to the stage in London for the TV marathon on March 24 to raise money for good causes.

TV presenter Anita Rani, from Bradford, is backing the appeal and called on people across the region to get involved in the big day this year.

She said: “Come on Yorkshire do your bit for this year’s Red Nose Day!

“It’s back on March 24 and we want you to make your laugh matter. Whether at work, at school or with your friends and family, fundraise for Red Nose Day and you’ll help to transform people’s lives right here in Yorkshire, all over the UK, and across Africa.”

Red Nose Day will also feature sketches, digital games and online features on Comic Relief’s YouTube Channel this year.

They include Red Noses themselves, which will be transformed into characters on a digital comic strip game online.

The characters will be voiced by a host of stars including Professor Stephen Hawking, Warwick Davies, Hugh Dennis, Nick Grimshaw, Lenny Henry, Harry Hill, Alex Jones, Katie Price and Joe Sugg.

The nine Red Noses will also be available to find in surprise bags from Sainsbury’s, Oxfam and at www.rednoseday.com.

Professor Hawking said: “I’m a world renowned scientist who has shaped our understanding of the universe and I am being asked to make snot jokes. I must really like this charity.”

Other sketches on the day will include the Red Nose Convoy, when three pairs of celebrities get behind the wheel for an African road trip delivering supplies to Comic Relief-funded projects from Kenya to Uganda.

Coverage of the Red Nose Day event in March will be shown on BBC One from 7pm.

People can also visit www.rednoseday.com for a fundraising kit to help raise money.