1997 winner Katrina to read out UK’s ‘douze points’ at 2017 Eurovision

Katrina And The Waves star Katrina Leskanich will read out the UK’s votes at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Leskanich, who won the contest for the UK in 1997, is following in the footsteps of Pointless host Richard Osman and Nigella Lawson with the role.

She said: “I am honoured and delighted to be invited to be the spokesperson for the UK at Eurovision this year.

“It makes it extra special as this year is the 20th anniversary of my win in 1997 with Love Shine A Light.

The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine, and will be broadcast live on BBC1 with commentator Graham Norton.

X Factor finalist Lucie Jones is representing the UK with the song Never Give Up On You.

The semi-finals, hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Scott Mills, will be broadcast on May 9 and 11 on BBC4.

Katrina And The Waves are best known for the song Walking On Sunshine.