£17,000 of stolen goods found at Leeds shoplifter’s home

STOLEN goods worth £17,000 were recovered during a day of action to tackle shoplifting in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police and BACIL (Business Against Crime in Leeds) joined forces to run ‘Operation Balmton’.

BACIL manager Sean Walker said: “It was a very successful day that brought immediate results.

“Police attended one big city store and spoke to a man detained on suspicion of theft from the shop on three separate occasions over the last few days. Officers then searched his home and large amounts of stolen clothing and perfume were found. A total of 67 items were seized with a total value of £17,000.”

The man later appeared in court and was handed a suspended prison sentence. Mr Walker said 13 spot checks were carried out on known shoplifters and police dealt with five theft offences. Three people were arrested and two were reported for summons.