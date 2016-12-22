15 Leeds burglars arrested in 'Operation Red Eagle' police crackdown

A total of 15 burglars from across Leeds have been arrested in a police crackdown in the run up to Christmas.

Today West Yorkshire Police announced that 15 burglars have been arrested, including three from Horsforth.

The clampdown is part of the force's ongoing 'Operation Red Eagle'.

Burglary is traditionally a crime which can increase at Christmas as thieves target presents under the Christmas tree.

The force said the arrests send 'a strong message' to burglars.

The operation will continue on December 23.