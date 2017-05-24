14-year-old Leeds girl named as latest victim of Manchester terror attack

A 14-year-old girl from Leeds has been confirmed as a victim of the Manchester terror attack.

The girl, named locally as Sorrell Leczkowski, was a pupil at Allerton High in Leeds and is from Adel in Leeds.

Sorrell's mum Samantha and her grandmother are in hospital. Her grandmother is critically ill.

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to raise money for Sorrell's mother.

To donate to the appeal, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-smith-123