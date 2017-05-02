130-homes blueprint approved despite concerns about Leeds school bus provision

Plans for up to 130 homes on land at Whitehall Road, New Farnley, have been approved despite a councillor’s claims that a lack of adequate school transport provision made it “unacceptable”.

The proposal from Redrow Homes and Park Lane Homes would also see two existing buildings demolished.

At a recent Leeds City Council plans panel, councillor Mick Coulson said the scheme was “totally unsuitable education wise”. He urged colleagues to delay a decision until a “proper investigation” could be done on the site.

“There is not one school on a bus route - every route on that road is a through service,” he said. “There is no local service, it all comes from across Drighlington, Gildersome, Cleckheaton and Halifax.”

However the panel voted to approve the plan, subject to the signing of community contribution agreements on transport, and provision of public green space.

Council officers told the panel it was important to take “a balanced view”. They pointed out the site was “not isolated”, and there were four buses an hour from the city centre.